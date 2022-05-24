UrduPoint.com

Putin, Zelenskyy Included In Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List By Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were included on the TIME 100 list of the most influential people of 2022, which was revealed by the US Time magazine on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were included on the TIME 100 list of the most influential people of 2022, which was revealed by the US Time magazine on Monday.

An accompanying presentation article for Putin was written by imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, while the US President Joe Biden wrote an entry for Zelenskyy.

Navalny said that Putin had taught everyone a lesson that "a path that begins with 'just a little election rigging' always ends with a dictatorship (which) always leads to war.

"

Biden praised Zelenskyy in his Time article, saying that the Ukrainian president has "left his mark on history" and proved to the world that "Ukraine will long endure" and its people will ultimately realize the democratic future they have "long desired."

TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, published since 1999. The list is now a highly publicized event, and the magazine makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Dictator Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

28 seconds ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

29 seconds ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

32 seconds ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

34 seconds ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

19 minutes ago
 IT Giants No Longer Try to Hide Political Bias, Bl ..

IT Giants No Longer Try to Hide Political Bias, Block Any Alternative Content - ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.