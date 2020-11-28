UrduPoint.com
Putin's Annual Message To Russian Parliament Not Planned In 2020 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:55 PM

The annual message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, the county's parliament, is not planned this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The annual message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, the county's parliament, is not planned this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"This year, it probably will not take place.

.. At least, there are no such plans yet. But ... there is no legal obligation for the president to read out the message before the end of the Calendar year. I would rather expect it at the beginning of the next [year], as it was in the previous few years," Peskov told reporters.

