Qatari Emir Invited Putin to Pay Visit to Doha - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week invited the Russian leader to visit Doha, the Qatari state-run QNA news agency reported.

Al Thani also expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral cooperation, especially in economic and trade areas, according to the outlet.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Putin and Al Thani carried out a telephone conversation at the request of Doha.

The sides discussed ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf and addressed the schedule of bilateral contacts during the phone call.