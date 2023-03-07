UrduPoint.com

Qatar's Emir Appoints Ex-Foreign Minister Al-Thani As Gov't Head - Emir's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani appointed former Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as a new head of the government, the office of the Emir said on Tuesday.

"The order of the Emir accepts the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, and appoints Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani the head of the government, " the Emir's office said on Twitter.

The Qatari Emir highly assessed the achievements of the former foreign minister in normalizing the country's relations with its Arab neighbors, as well as in overcoming implications of the transport blockade around Qatar.

