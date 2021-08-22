UrduPoint.com

Raab Speaks To Blinken On Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:30 AM

Raab Speaks to Blinken on Evolving Situation in Afghanistan

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Today @JY_LeDrian & I spoke about working through our shared membership of the G7, NATO and the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to forge a consensus on the future of Afghanistan that safeguards our security and delivers humanitarian assistance to where it is needed," Raab said on Twitter on Saturday.

In an earlier tweet on Saturday, the British foreign minister said he had also discussed Afghanistan with Blinken, particularly the evacuation of UK and US citizens from the country.

"This evening I spoke again to my US counterpart @SecBlinken on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. We're partnering on evacuating our nationals and Afghan workers, and to forge an international strategy on counter terror, humanitarian relief and regional stability," Raab said.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

The chief of the political office of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, will likely make a decision concerning the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Thursday, Raab announced that G7 foreign ministers were urging the Taliban to guarantee Afghans and foreigners safe passage from Kabul. Raab, who chaired a conference call of Canadian, US, French, German, Italian, and Japanese foreign ministers, said in a statement that the seven nations would continue efforts to evacuate vulnerable people from the Afghan capital.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Twitter German United Kingdom August Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

3 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

3 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

3 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

3 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

3 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.