UrduPoint.com

Race For Japan's New Ruling Party Leader Kicks Off With 4 Candidates Running

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

Race for Japan's New Ruling Party Leader Kicks Off With 4 Candidates Running

Campaign for the Japanese ruling party's leadership election to choose the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially kicked off on Friday, with four candidates vying for the leader position in an unusually close race, according to the press conference broadcast live on Youtube

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Campaign for the Japanese ruling party's leadership election to choose the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially kicked off on Friday, with four candidates vCampaign for the Japanese ruling party's leadership election to choose the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially kicked off on Friday, with four candidates vying for the leader position in an unusually close race, according to the press conference broadcast live on Youtubeying for the leader position in an unusually close race, according to the press conference broadcast live on Youtube.

The race for the Liberal Democratic Party leadership comes after Yoshihide Suga, whose approval ratings tanked as a result of the government ineffectual pandemic response, announced that he would not seek reelection after just a year in the position.

The Liberal Democratic Party election is set for September 29 and is being contested by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Vaccination Minister Taro Kono and, for the first time, by two women - former Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi and executive acting Secretary-General of the LDP Seiko Noda.

While Taro Kono, who is popular for his reform-minded policies, leads public opinion polls, the result is far from clear-cut because his main competitor Kishida is expected to enjoy support from veteran lawmakers who are uncomfortable with Kono's reformist ideas.

If no candidate gains an outright majority in the first round of election, the top two contenders will compete in a runoff involving 383 lawmakers and one party representative from each of Japan's 47 regions.

Since the factions aren't endorsing anyone officially, it is impossible to predict the outcome of the election.

The parliamentary vote on the candidacy of the new prime minister will be cast on October 4.

Yoshihide Suga was appointed prime minister a year ago, when long-serving Shinzo Abe stepped down over health concerns. Amid growing dissatisfaction with his government's handling of COVID-19 in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics, Suga said he would not seek re-election as party leader at the end of September, paving the way for a new Liberal Democrat Party leader to be elected.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Tokyo Japan September October Women Olympics From Government Top Race

Recent Stories

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

2 minutes ago
 7 POs held in multan

7 POs held in multan

2 minutes ago
 Food group exports increases 23.81% in two months ..

Food group exports increases 23.81% in two months of FY 2021-22

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Plans to Return to Issue of Purcha ..

Kremlin Says No Plans to Return to Issue of Purchasing French Mistral-Class Ship ..

2 minutes ago
 Rojas eyes long jump for double gold in Paris Olym ..

Rojas eyes long jump for double gold in Paris Olympics

29 minutes ago
 Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect ..

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect Union State Sovereignty - Mini ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.