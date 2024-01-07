Open Menu

Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka Opener Against Zimbabwe

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Rain put an early finish to Sri Lanka's opening one-day match against Zimbabwe on Saturday, with Zimbabwe struggling on 12-2 after four overs when the downpour hit.

Play was called off at 9:00 pm local time (1330 GMT) after left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka dismissed opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe for a first-ball duck.

Madushanka, who was sold for $553,000 to Mumbai Indians in December's IPL auction, claimed a second wicket in the same over when he had captain Craig Ervine caught at first slip by Sahan Arachchige.

Both of Madushanka's overs were maidens.

Sri Lanka finished 273-9 thanks to vice-captain Charith Asalanka's third ODI century in a knock that included nine boundaries.

Opener Avishka Fernando departed for none from five balls in the first over, leaving Kusal Mendis (46) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) to post a 63-run stand.

But the pair failed to make the most of their starts, with Samarawickrama offering a gentle catch to first slip and Mendis run out.

Left-hander Asalanka stitched several partnerships with the lower order including a 52-run eighth-wicket stand with Dushmantha Chameera to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt before he was run out in the final over.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers after early breakthroughs with the new ball, finishing 2-39 after claiming Fernando and Samarawickrama.

The left-arm seamer came back for a second spell in the death overs but had to withdraw after sending down just four deliveries due to cramps.

The teams will play two more one-day matches on Monday and Thursday followed by three T20 games, all in Colombo.

