Rains over 100 mm expected in parts of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Heavy showers above 100 millimeters are expected in parts of Sri Lanka in the coming days as the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the island's weather, the Department of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Intertropical Convergence Zone is where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge, the department said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, according to the department.

Showers may occur in coastal areas of the Western, Southern and Eastern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center on Tuesday warned that the increased rains could lead to more landslides.