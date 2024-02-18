Open Menu

Rayo Hold Subdued Liga Leaders Madrid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Rayo hold subdued Liga leaders Madrid

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) La Liga leaders Real Madrid stumbled to a frustrating 1-1 draw at neighbours Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but stretched their lead at the top to six points..

Joselu fired the visitors in front early on but former Madrid youth player Raul de Tomas levelled for Rayo from the penalty spot in coach Inigo Perez's first match at the helm.

Carlo Ancelotti's side extended their lead over surprise challengers Girona before the Catalan minnows face Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

After Los Blancos thrashed Girona last weekend to take a five-point lead in the title race, the draw allows their closest pursuers a chance to cut the gap.

Dani Carvajal was sent off at the death for Madrid after appearing to elbow Kike Perez.

"We have to win all our games, but to win a league, the games you can't win, you can't lose them (either)," Madrid coach Ancelotti told reporters.

"Sometimes draws can hurt a bit but it could be a positive step to take us closer to winning the league.

"

Real Madrid have suffered just one defeat in the top flight and are unbeaten in 19 league matches.

Rayo, 14th, sacked Francisco Rodriguez earlier this week and appointed Perez, with Madrid's visit a baptism of fire.

It took only three minutes for Madrid to take the lead, with Fede Valverde racing down the right on a sharp counter-attack.

The Uruguayan crossed for Joselu to bundle home and despite initially being called offside, VAR showed the goal should stand.

Joselu headed home a second but this time it was correctly disallowed after Lucas Vazquez had taken the ball out of play before crossing for his Spanish compatriot.

Despite taking an early lead, Madrid failed to create many clear openings.

Los Blancos were without top goalscorer Jude Bellingham, currently recovering from an ankle injury.

They earned a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek and perhaps tiredness told against an energised, hard-working Rayo.

