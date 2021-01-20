Reconnect with the world in 2021 with Emirates’ special fares

Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage Pakistani travellers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the new year. With attractive offers, Emirates customers in Pakistan can make up for lost time in 2021

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020) Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage Pakistani travellers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the new year. With attractive offers, Emirates customers in Pakistan can make up for lost time in 2021.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares from Pakistan start at USD 247 to Dubai, USD 598 to Manchester, USD 641 to London, USD 810 to New York and USD 1,014 to Toronto. Business Class fares start at USD 618 to Dubai, USD 1,738 to London, USD 2,041 to New York, USD 2,193 to Manchester and USD 2,312 to Toronto. Offer applies on fares across the Emirates network with details available here.

Bookings have to be made between 19 January 2021 and 01 February 2021, for travel between 20 January 2021 and 15 June 2021. Emirates customers from Pakistan can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates. Bookings made from 03 January to 01 February 2021 for travel between 03 January and 15 June 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to PKR 3,200 for Economy Class flights; and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to PKR 6,400 for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

My Emirates Pass – the exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card - is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from 01 January to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice, which also offers content in Urdu; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 01 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.