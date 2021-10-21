Red Cross Working Non-Stop to Help Flood Victims in Nepal, India

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Red Cross teams in Nepal and India are rescuing survivors as devastating floods and landslides sweep homes and entire villages away, an official press release said Thursday.

"Red Cross relief teams are working non-stop to evacuate survivors and provide critical relief to thousands of people whose lives have been turned upside down, with homes destroyed and livelihoods devasted by this unseasonal and massive deluge," Azmat Ulla, Head of Delegation, International Federation of Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Nepal, said.

He added that infrastructure has been damaged, including roads and bridges, making access difficult. It's critical that every effort is made to rush more food, safe water and shelter supplies to people who have been left with nothing, the official stressed.

Heavy rainfall in October is unusual in India and Nepal. Indian and Nepalese authorities have warned that more rain is likely in the coming days with more floods and landslides to come.

Apart from conducting rescue operations, Nepal Red Cross is in constant contact with local authorities carrying out measures to alert the population to the threat.

"With further storms and heavy rain forecast, we need to quickly access remote and worst-affected communities to provide essential relief items, while helping people prevent further deaths by preparing for further floods and landslides," Ulla said.

In neighboring India, where it has been raining heavily since Saturday, at least 88 people have died in the states of Uttarakhand and Kerala. Flooded roads, destroyed bridges and demolished houses are also reported.