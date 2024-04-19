Remote Indonesia Volcano Mount Ruang Erupts Again
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A remote volcano in Indonesia's outermost region erupted again Friday, local authorities and an AFP journalist said, after the crater threw up columns of smoke and lava multiple times this week and forced thousands to evacuate.
"The volcano erupts again," said the AFP journalist on the island of Tagulandang which neighbours Mount Ruang.
The country's volcanology agency later confirmed the eruption sent a plume of smoke 400 metres (1,312 feet) above the peak. "There was an eruption of Mt Ruang, North Sulawesi" at 1706 local time, 0906 GMT, it said.
"The ash column was observed to be grey in colour... and leaning towards the south."
While officials said Ruang had started to calm Friday, authorities maintained the highest alert level on a four-tiered system, which indicates high volcanic activity. They also told residents to remain more than six kilometres (four miles) from the crater.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".
