UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Rest In Love', Pioneering Tonga PM Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:13 PM

'Rest in love', pioneering Tonga PM laid to rest

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa Thursday as the Pacific kingdom bid farewell to prime minister Akilisi Pohiva, the pioneering democracy campaigner who died last week aged 78

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa Thursday as the Pacific kingdom bid farewell to prime minister Akilisi Pohiva, the pioneering democracy campaigner who died last week aged 78.

Tonga declared a public holiday and national day of mourning for Pohiva's state funeral, which saw members of the royal family join crowds packed into the city's Wesleyan Centenary Church.

Children in school uniforms waited patiently along the roadside to pay their respects as a hearse carrying Pohiva's flag-draped coffin passed by.

They were joined by adults wearing ta'ovala, the traditional Tongan straw mat wrapped around the waist, many carrying large pictures of the man who fought for decades to get them a vote.

Others bore signs honouring Pohiva, one reading "Rest in love PM, my hero".

Pohiva, a former history teacher, began his push for democracy in the mid-1970s, when Tonga was an absolute monarchy dominated by the royal family and nobles.

He was elected to parliament in 1987 and in 2014 became the country's first popularly elected prime minister after reforms that gave ordinary voters more say in their government.

Regarded as the elder statesman of Pacific politics, Pohiva had suffered from ill health for years and died in Auckland last week after being airlifted from Tonga to receive treatment for pneumonia.

His body was flown back to Nuku'alofa this week and lay in state for two days before being buried at Telekava Cemetary after the service.

In Wellington, New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said Pohiva had been unwavering in his commitment to democracy, even when he was jailed for his beliefs.

"The part that I admired him for was his willingness to put it all on the line and sacrifice his career, his comfort -- and dare I say his family's -- for the great purpose of democracy," Peters said.

"Frankly, that makes him... as much as anyone else I know in 50 years of observing Pacific politics, a stand-out personality."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Died Man Wellington Auckland Reading Tonga Church Family All From Government Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) sla ..

4 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific continues digital transformation with ..

9 minutes ago

Unity needed for resolution of Muslim issues inclu ..

9 minutes ago

7 in 10 Pakistanis (69%) believe that smoking shou ..

9 minutes ago

Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

12 minutes ago

Indonesia returning hundreds of containers of wast ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.