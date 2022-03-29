Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks to Be Known 'Today or Tomorrow' - Kremlin

The results of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul will be known today or tomorrow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The results of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul will be known today or tomorrow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has said that talks will not bring results, adding that Russia needs to finish the special operation.

"You know, I am a spokesman of (President Vladimir) Putin ... As for the fate of the negotiations, this is indeed an interesting question, and today or tomorrow we will understand whether there is something promising or not," Peskov told reporters when asked about Kadyrov's statement.