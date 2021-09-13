Resumption of International Flights From Kabul Requires 'Little Bit' of Work - Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) A "little bit" of work needs to be done before international flights from the Kabul airport can be resumed, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) told Sputnik on Monday.

"Domestic flights have been resumed but there is still a little bit of work for the international flights to be resumed.

Everything was damaged, operational not functional because they have destroyed the radars and all other instruments that are needed for the proper functioning of the airport. Now, part of it has been restored," Shaheen said.

The spokesman added that the Taliban have not yet reached a decision on who will permanently run the technical work at the Kabul airport.

"That is something for the future. Whether we will have cooperation with other countries or not, Perhaps our people can handle these matters," Shaheen added.