REVIEW - Benefits of Friendship With China for EU Outweigh Differences Over Hong Kong

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The European Union is gravely concerned by the Chinese parliament's newly adopted anti-sedition law aimed at painfully limiting Hong Kong's autonomy, but appears reluctant to let this disrupt its strategic relations with China, especially with regard to economic cooperation and trade.

On Friday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held a press conference at which he discussed the issues raised at an informal council of the bloc's foreign ministers earlier in the day in video format.

Following numerous reactions from across the world throughout the week in response to the infringement on Hong Kong's autonomy, climaxing with the United States' threat to impose sanctions on Beijing, many expected the top foreign policy rostrum of the European Union to deliver a strong word on the matter, too.

Before turning his head to the elephant in the room, China, Borrell spoke about what other issues the foreign ministers discussed.

This first of all included Afghanistan, which, according to the EU foreign policy chief, was a "brief" discussion.

"We want to make clear that our future political and financial support will be strongly linked to the commitment of the parties to the conflict to a meaningful peace process and maintaining the achievements of the last years, in particular as regards women and children rights," Borrell said.

The official commended the Afghan government and the radical Taliban movement for ceasing fire for the three days of Eid, Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, but said that they must put effort to make the ceasefire permanent.

Another issue on the meeting's agenda was Ireland informing the Council of Foreign Ministers that it is going to bid for a temporary seat at the 15-seat UN Security Council.

"I think it is in our collective interest to ensure as much European Union Member States representation as possible on the Security Council. I wish Ireland every success, because a positive result for Ireland would be a positive result for Europe," Borrell said, adding that the vote is scheduled for June 17.

Asked whether the Libyan conflict was discussed by the ministers, Borrell said that "unhappily, [there was] nothing new to be reported to the Council to provoke a discussion about it."

The top EU diplomat also touched upon the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it "it has been a wakeup call" that has exposed Europe's lack of strategic stockpile of masks and other medical products essential for health crises like this. Same way as oil crises years ago prompted the EU to accumulate strategic oil reserves, the pandemic should prompt EU members to stock up on items that might potentially become critical one day, according to Borrell.

DISTINGUISHING BETWEEN EU VALUES AND INTERESTS

As per expectations, relations with China were the main focus of the council.

At the beginning of this week, Borrell called for a "more robust" strategy in dealing with China as it gets increasingly "powerful and assertive," especially with regard to ambitions in Europe.

Many expected a decisive action to follow, especially after the Chinese National People's Congress adopted an anti-sedition law on Hong Kong that is expected to further curtail the autonomous region's independence from Beijing.

These expectations were not met at today's council, apparently.

"We can all agree that it is impossible to put our relationship with China into a single box - it is too complex. It does not fit into a single category. Is it an ally or a rival? A partner or a competitor? It is both," Borrell said, making sure to take as broad a stance as possible in the best traditions of diplomacy.

This multitude of facets should be a crucial factor for Brussels to consider when working out its strategic relationship with Beijing, the diplomat said. A specific example that he cited was that the EU would not be able to advance its climate change agenda without a partnership with China, the country that still accounts for almost 30 percent of the world's pollutant emissions.

As he has done before on several occasions, Borrell also commended China's economic performance. He described it as "really impressive" that China increased its share in the global output from 4 percent to near 16 percent in a matter of two decades, adding that it will likely has "political and geopolitical consequences."

"We need, and we are ready, to have an open and honest dialogue with China. This should cover all elements of our relationship, from trade and investment, where we have to continue working towards the establishment of a real and true level playing field, to global challenges," Borrell said, adding that "China is a systemic actor and it has to be considered like this from a political and economic point of view."

The EU considers its current relations with China to be based on "mutual respect and trust" ” the diplomat iterated it twice. Yet, the law on Hong Kong "calls it into question," according to Borrell.

According to EU's top diplomat, China's decision to pass the controversial law has triggered "grave concerns" in Europe with regard to undermining Hong Kong's autonomy under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle which China adhered to when handed over sovereignty over the peninsula by the United Kingdom.

Concerns apparently not grave enough to punish Beijing with sanctions, as asked if the EU ministers had considered this option, Borrell said that "sanctions are not the right way of solving the problems with China" and that the EU will rather "have to raise the issue in our continuing dialogue with China."

Neither will the controversial law affect the existing bilateral investment deals and plans, including the upcoming EU-Chinese conference in the German city of Leipzig in September, according to Borrell.

Asked directly whether such stance would not amount to sacrificing EU values for interests, the diplomat said that the EU strives to pursue the combination of both in this and all other of its policies.