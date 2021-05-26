Riga Must Understand Harmfulness of Provocative Steps - Moscow on Removal of Russian Flag

(@FahadShabbir)

The decision of the Riga authorities to remove the Russian flag is an unworthy manipulation, Latvia must understand the harmfulness of such provocative steps, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The decision of the Riga authorities to remove the Russian flag is an unworthy manipulation, Latvia must understand the harmfulness of such provocative steps, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Riga city parliament reported that the Riga authorities decided to replace the Russian national flag with the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee on the square where the flags of the countries of the teams participating in the Ice Hockey World Championship were installed.

"In this regard, we responded appropriately both in Moscow and in Riga, pointed out the harmfulness of such provocative steps for building bilateral relations. Unfortunately, these unworthy manipulations fully fit into the openly Russophobic line pursued by the Latvian ruling elite," Zakharova said at a briefing.