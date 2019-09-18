- Home
- World
- News
- Risk of no-deal Brexit 'remains very real': European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncke
Risk Of No-deal Brexit 'remains Very Real': European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncke
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:56 PM
The risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal "remains very real", European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday
Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019) :The risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal "remains very real", European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday.
"The risk of a no deal remains very real.
That will maybe be the choice of the United Kingdom but never the choice of the European Union," Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg two days after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Luxembourg.