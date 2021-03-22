UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Launches New Initiative To End War In Yemen - Saudi Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:59 PM

Riyadh Launches New Initiative to End War in Yemen - Saudi Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia has proposed a new initiative to resolve the conflict in Yemen, including a widespread UN-sponsored ceasefire, and is awaiting a response from the Houthis, the kingdom's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at a press conference on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Saudi Arabia has proposed a new initiative to resolve the conflict in Yemen, including a widespread UN-sponsored ceasefire, and is awaiting a response from the Houthis, the kingdom's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at a press conference on Monday.

"The Kingdom remains committed to establishing security and stability in Yemen and the region, and supports efforts to establish peace and end the Yemeni crisis. The Kingdom announces an initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and achieve a comprehensive political settlement that includes a complete ceasefire under UN control," he said.

According to the minister, the initiative provides for the resumption of the operation of the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in some directions, partial lifting of the blockade from the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah and the channeling of proceeds from the use of the port to the joint account of the northern and southern authorities in the central bank.

