ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least six people were killed and 32 others were injured when a truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station in Turkey's Hatay province on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

After the truck plowed into the queue of vehicles, it caught fire along with two minibuses that were near the gas station, the DHA news agency reported.

The incident occurred outside the town of Belen in Turkey's southernmost province of Hatay.

According to preliminary information, the road accident killed six people and injured 32, the report said.

Numerous firefighting crews reportedly arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze. The truck driver's identity and the reasons why he lost control over the vehicle are yet to be established, the news agency added.