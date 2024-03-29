Romania Finds Possible Drone Fragments Near Ukraine Border
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Romania said on Friday that it has found possible drone fragments near its border with war-torn Ukraine.
Drone fragments have already been found in the NATO member since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and heavy bombardments of its Danube port infrastructure.
The latest pieces were found late Thursday on an island on the Danube river in Braila county, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Ukraine border, the defence ministry said.
"Fragments that appear to have come from an aerial device (drone) were identified on a piece of agricultural land on the Big Island of Braila," the ministry said in a statement.
No casualties were reported.
The incident is being investigated, it added.
Romanian authorities reported other pieces from crashed drones in 2023 after Russia intensified attacks on ports in southern Ukraine, including areas bordering Romania.
While officials stressed that they did not believe the country had been intentionally targeted, following one incident in December, Romania summoned Russia's ambassador to complaining about a "new violation" of its airspace.
A 1.5-metre (5 feet) deep crater was found in an uninhabited area in Tulcea county, which faces the Ukrainian port of Reni across the Danube.
At the time, the Romanian foreign ministry condemned Moscow's "repeated attacks"
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From World
-
Japan dietary supplement maker probes five deaths7 minutes ago
-
UNGA's revitalization key to promoting world peace, security: Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop57 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes kill 42 in Syria's Aleppo province1 hour ago
-
Calls for 'smartphone free' childhood grow in UK2 hours ago
-
Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack2 hours ago
-
A-bomb saga 'Oppenheimer' finally opens in Japan2 hours ago
-
Titian's masterpiece "Flora" breathes vibrancy into Sino-Italian art exchange2 hours ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to open mid-April2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains2 hours ago
-
Boao forum urges global cooperation in energy transition2 hours ago