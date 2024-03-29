Open Menu

Romania Finds Possible Drone Fragments Near Ukraine Border

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Romania finds possible drone fragments near Ukraine border

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Romania said on Friday that it has found possible drone fragments near its border with war-torn Ukraine.

Drone fragments have already been found in the NATO member since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and heavy bombardments of its Danube port infrastructure.

The latest pieces were found late Thursday on an island on the Danube river in Braila county, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Ukraine border, the defence ministry said.

"Fragments that appear to have come from an aerial device (drone) were identified on a piece of agricultural land on the Big Island of Braila," the ministry said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

The incident is being investigated, it added.

Romanian authorities reported other pieces from crashed drones in 2023 after Russia intensified attacks on ports in southern Ukraine, including areas bordering Romania.

While officials stressed that they did not believe the country had been intentionally targeted, following one incident in December, Romania summoned Russia's ambassador to complaining about a "new violation" of its airspace.

A 1.5-metre (5 feet) deep crater was found in an uninhabited area in Tulcea county, which faces the Ukrainian port of Reni across the Danube.

At the time, the Romanian foreign ministry condemned Moscow's "repeated attacks"

Related Topics

Drone NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Braila Tulcea Romania December Border From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

42 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

54 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

16 hours ago

More Stories From World