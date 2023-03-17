CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova following Chisinau's decision to approve Romanian as the state language of the country.

The Moldovan parliament on Thursday approved a bill to rename the state language from Moldovan to Romanian by a majority of votes. The amendment will be reflected in the country's constitution, despite the fact that such changes usually require a referendum.

"We welcome the adoption by the parliament in Chisinau of a law that gives Romanian language the status of an official language in Moldova. I reaffirm Romania's unconditional support for Moldova's European path, for the development of the economy and the well-being of all its citizens.

Therefore, I reiterate the Romanian government's support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability of the neighboring state," Ciuca said on social media late Thursday.

Moldova was an independent and autonomous state, founded in the 14th century, until 1859, when it united with Wallachia as the basis of modern Romania. In 1940, Romania and Moldova separated, and the latter formed into the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. The Moldovan SSR remained part of the Soviet Union until 1991, when it declared independence.

In 2013, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that Romanian language is a state language in the country, in accordance with the 1991 Moldovan Declaration of Independence.