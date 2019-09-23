UrduPoint.com
Rouhani To Travel To New York Monday To Partake In UNGA Session Amid Iran-US Row

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Rouhani to Travel to New York Monday to Partake in UNGA Session Amid Iran-US Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is traveling to New York City on Monday to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The president is expected to give a press conference and have interviews with several media outlets.

Rouhani will also meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and heads of several international organizations.

The visit will be taking place against the background of tensions with the United States, which further escalated as Washington blamed a recent drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities on Tehran. Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility, while Tehran denied a role in the incident.

