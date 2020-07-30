RPT: African NGO Warns Relapse of Common Diseases Due to Lack of Vaccination Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The continuity of health services in Africa has been significantly undermined by the coronavirus pandemic, with the disruption of vaccination campaigns likely to revive outbreaks of common diseases like measles and polio, Graciano Masauso, the founder of the Africa Health Organization (AHO), told Sputnik.

"Noncommunicable disease prevention and treatment, HIV follow up, vaccination regimens, and natal care are all impacted by the pandemic. Like vaccination services, people may be unable or unwilling to get other health services," Masauso said, describing the impact on COVID-19 on health services as "deeply concerning."

The disruption of health services has been occurring due to a variety of reasons, according to the AHO head. This includes the fear of contracting the virus both on the end of patients and medical workers, the reason why many people hesitate to seek medical assistance and many medical facilities downsize operations.

In countries like Kenya, which have imposed coronavirus-related curfew, Masauso said there were reported drops in night-time admissions at hospitals.

In Nigeria, as another cited example, many private clinics closed due to the lack of protective gear. Additionally, he said many people were fearing the stigma in the eyes of neighbors and family associated with being diagnosed with COVID-19 or having to move to isolation centers.

The AHO chief voiced particular concerns about the disruptions that COVID-19 has caused for the vaccination campaigns against measles, polio, malaria and other preexisting common diseases.

"Vaccinations for children have already been declining since the beginning of the year in countries like Congo ... The case for polio is particularly concerning; mass vaccination campaigns have been put on hold for coronavirus," Masauso said, adding that Niger even experienced a "mini polio outbreak" in April.

Overall, the NGO chief's estimate is that close to 30 measles vaccination campaigns are at risk of being canceled worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with low- and middle-income countries at bigger risk.