UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - State Dept. Confirms US Citizen Abducted In Niger

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - State Dept. Confirms US Citizen Abducted in Niger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US Department of State is aware that an American citizen was abducted in Niger, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

The RFI broadcaster reported earlier in the day that US missionary Philip Walton had been kidnapped by six armed men in Massalata in southern Niger.

"We are aware of a US citizen abducted in Niger," the spokesperson said.

"When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can."

The spokesperson did not provide further details due to privacy considerations.

Niger is located in the region of Sahel and has been enmeshed in serious security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related jihadist activities.

Related Topics

Niger Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 825 new cases of ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council presents solidarity with Kash ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

34 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.