RPT - State Dept. Confirms US Citizen Abducted in Niger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US Department of State is aware that an American citizen was abducted in Niger, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

The RFI broadcaster reported earlier in the day that US missionary Philip Walton had been kidnapped by six armed men in Massalata in southern Niger.

"We are aware of a US citizen abducted in Niger," the spokesperson said.

"When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can."

The spokesperson did not provide further details due to privacy considerations.

Niger is located in the region of Sahel and has been enmeshed in serious security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related jihadist activities.