Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:00 AM

RPT - Syria May Require Over 25 Years to Restore Historic Monuments - Authorities

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) It may take Syria over 25 years to restore the historic monuments that have been damaged or destroyed during the armed conflict in the country, Nazir Awad, head of the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria, told Sputnik.

"It is impossible to assess the losses to Syria's ancient heritage during the war, but we can say that it may take over 25-30 years to restore what was destroyed by the war in places of archaeological heritage. It can last even longer if an unfair economic blockade, the migration of the qualified workforce and the economic weakening of the government and the people continue," Awad stated.

The official said that historic monuments in all the regions that at some point during the war were not under the control of the government had been damaged.

"Hundreds of thousands" of artifacts were also stolen and smuggled from Syria, Awad added, also saying that it was impossible to track their path and count the exact number of stolen objects.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations.

All six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Syria ” Palmyra, the Krak des Chevaliers castle, the Dead Cities between Aleppo and Idlib, Bosra, medieval buildings in Aleppo, and the ancient city of Damascus • have suffered significant damage during the conflict. Russia has been helping Syria in restoring its cultural heritage sites.

