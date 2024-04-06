RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Champions Cup round of 16 result on Saturday:
Bulls (RSA) 59 Lyon (FRA) 19
Playing later (all times GMT)
Exeter (ENG) v Bath (ENG) (1400), Stormers (RSA) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1400), Bordeaux Begles (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1630), Leinster (IRE) v Leicester (ENG) (1900)
Playing Sunday
Northampton (ENG) v Munster (IRE) (1130), Toulouse (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1400)
Played Friday
