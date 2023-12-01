RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 10:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Racing 92 8 6 0 2 211 133 4 28
Pau 8 6 0 2 200 136 3 27
Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 171 141 3 23
Toulon 8 5 0 3 216 168 3 23
Castres 8 5 0 3 216 186 3 23
Toulouse 8 5 0 3 207 170 3 23
Bordeaux-Begles 8 4 0 4 191 172 3 19
Clermont 8 4 0 4 191 193 3 19
Oyonnax 8 4 0 4 176 210 0 16
Lyon 8 3 0 5 206 237 4 16
La Rochelle 8 3 0 5 154 165 3 15
Bayonne 8 3 0 5 149 188 3 15
Perpignan 8 2 0 6 160 292 0 8
Montpellier 8 1 0 7 131 191 3 7
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.
Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.