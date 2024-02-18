RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Stade Francais 15 10 1 4 323 263 4 46

Toulouse 15 10 0 5 431 323 6 46

Bordeaux-Bgles 15 9 0 6 403 345 5 41

Racing92 15 8 0 7 397 320 8 40

Toulon 14 8 0 6 362 298 5 37

Pau 15 8 0 7 338 322 4 36

Clermont 15 7 1 7 348 349 5 35

Castres 14 7 0 7 373 337 7 35

La Rochelle 15 7 0 8 318 280 7 35

Bayonne 15 7 0 8 311 366 4 32

Lyon 15 6 0 9 335 454 4 28

Perpignan 15 6 0 9 315 435 2 26

Montpellier 15 5 0 10 301 338 5 25

Oyonnax 15 5 0 10 325 450 2 22

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.