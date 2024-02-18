RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)
Stade Francais 15 10 1 4 323 263 4 46
Toulouse 15 10 0 5 431 323 6 46
----------------------------------------
Bordeaux-Bgles 15 9 0 6 403 345 5 41
Racing92 15 8 0 7 397 320 8 40
Toulon 14 8 0 6 362 298 5 37
Pau 15 8 0 7 338 322 4 36
----------------------------------------
Clermont 15 7 1 7 348 349 5 35
Castres 14 7 0 7 373 337 7 35
La Rochelle 15 7 0 8 318 280 7 35
Bayonne 15 7 0 8 311 366 4 32
Lyon 15 6 0 9 335 454 4 28
Perpignan 15 6 0 9 315 435 2 26
----------------------------------------
Montpellier 15 5 0 10 301 338 5 25
----------------------------------------
Oyonnax 15 5 0 10 325 450 2 22
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.
Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From World
-
Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot3 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Juve hand Inter nine-point lead as Napoli crisis deepens3 minutes ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin: 20 years of triumphs and tribulation12 minutes ago
-
London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and urban life13 minutes ago
-
US election: What if Biden or Trump leaves the race?13 minutes ago
-
Thai ex-PM Thaksin returns home from police hospital13 minutes ago
-
Russia claims 'full control' of Ukraine's Avdiivka13 minutes ago