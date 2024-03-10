RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Stade Francais 18 12 1 5 378 309 5 55
Toulouse 18 12 0 6 518 389 7 55
-----------------------------------------
La Rochelle 18 9 0 9 398 313 9 45
Bordeaux-Begles 18 10 0 8 439 401 5 45
Castres 18 9 0 9 464 433 8 44
Pau 18 10 0 8 409 396 4 44
-----------------------------------------
Toulon 17 9 0 8 432 362 5 41
Racing92 17 8 0 9 413 368 8 40
Bayonne 18 8 0 10 413 446 7 39
Clermont 18 7 2 9 399 443 6 38
Lyon 18 8 0 10 422 538 6 38
Montpellier 18 8 0 10 378 399 5 37
-----------------------------------------
Perpignan 18 8 0 10 391 511 3 35
-----------------------------------------
Oyonnax 18 5 1 12 401 547 3 25
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.
Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
