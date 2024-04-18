Open Menu

Ruling Conservatives Win Most Seats In Croatia Election, But No Majority

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Ruling conservatives win most seats in Croatia election, but no majority

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election Wednesday but not enough to form a government, according to almost complete official results, with tough talks ahead to gather a majority.

Incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 60 seats in the 151-member assembly, results from more than 90 percent of the polling stations showed. In the previous 2020 vote, the party won 66 seats.

A centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) won 42.

"The HDZ has for the third (consecutive) time convincingly won a parliamentary election," Plenkovic told his supporters in Zagreb early Thursday.

The party will start gathering a new parliamentary majority to form its government on Thursday morning, he said.

SDP leader Pedja Grbin admitted that the results were not what the party wished for, but said they "showed that... people want a change".

"It's not over," he said at the party headquarters in Zagreb, announcing that talks on a possible post-election coalition would start Thursday.

The nationalist right-wing Homeland Movement party came third, with 14 seats.

Analysts estimate it has a big negotiating potential, which could make it a kingmaker in forming a new government.

An ultra-conservative and a green-left party won 11 and 10 seats each.

"It will be a very difficult negotiating process" to form a new government, political analyst Tihomir Cipek told Nova tv.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Vote Zagreb Croatia Democrats 2020 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

8 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

8 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

8 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

8 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

8 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

8 hours ago
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

9 hours ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

9 hours ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

9 hours ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

9 hours ago
 Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

9 hours ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

9 hours ago

More Stories From World