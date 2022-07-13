Russia Acts Within OPEC+ Agreements, Appreciates Relations With Saudi Arabia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia acts within the OPEC+ agreements and highly appreciates cooperation with Saudi Arabia, hoping that Riyadh's building of new relations with other global capitals would not be directed against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are acting within the OPEC+ agreements.

And we highly appreciate the work that we manage to carry out with our partners, including leading partners such as Saudi Arabia. We highly value our interests, our relations and our cooperation with Riyadh. And certainly we hope that the establishment of relations and their development with other world capitals will not be directed against us in any way," Peskov told reporters when asked about the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia.