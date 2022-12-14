UrduPoint.com

Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders Can Hold Trilateral Meeting At CIS Summit - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) There are no concrete agreements on a trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but they can talk on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are no concrete agreements on this yet. At the same time, you know that an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state is planned, where the three leaders will have the opportunity to talk at least on the sidelines," Peskov said.

Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that an informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries will be held in St. Petersburg at the end of December.

