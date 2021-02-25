Russia, Armenia Had No Top-Level Contact After Tensions Escalated in Yerevan - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russia has not yet had top-level contacts with Armenia since tensions between the military and the government escalated there, but talks can be arranged quickly if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday in the wake of calls for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"We have not been in contact yet. But as you know, contacts between Moscow and Yerevan are arranged quite quickly if needed," Peskov said at a briefing.