Russia Asks Dutch Supreme Court to Halt Enforcement on Ex-Yukos Shareholders' Lawsuits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia asked the Supreme Court of the Netherlands to suspend the enforcement of rulings on lawsuits by ex-shareholders of the Yukos oil company, hearings are scheduled for October 30, the Russian representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin told Sputnik.

"On October 30, hearings in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands will take place on the application of the Russian Federation to suspend the enforcement of arbitration rulings on lawsuits by former Yukos shareholders," Galperin said.

In June, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled admissible Russia's cassation appeal against the decision of the Hague Court of Appeal to recover $57 billion in favor of the former Yukos shareholders. Initially, the arbitration court ruled to recover $50 billion from Russia, then the ruling was overturned by the Hague District Court, but last February the Hague Court of Appeal again sided with the shareholders. The ministry said that with account for penalties, the amount increased to $57 billion.