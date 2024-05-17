Russia Attacked Kharkiv Region To Stop Shelling: Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Russia launched a ground assault into Ukraine's northeast last week to stop cross-border shelling, but has no current plans to capture Kharkiv city, President Vladimir Putin said Friday
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Russia launched a ground assault into Ukraine's northeast last week to stop cross-border shelling, but has no current plans to capture Kharkiv city, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.
Thousands of Russian troops stormed the border on May 10, unleashing artillery fire on several towns and villages and seizing over 200 square kilometres of land, their biggest advance in 18 months.
"As for what is happening on the Kharkiv front, this is their fault, because they have shelled and continue to shell residential neighbourhoods in border areas including Belgorod," Putin told reporters in the Chinese city of Harbin.
"And I said publicly that if this continues, we will be forced to create a security zone," he added.
Belgorod has been repeatedly targeted by deadly artillery and drone strikes that Moscow blames on Kyiv.
When asked about whether Russia planned to capture the city of Kharkiv, which has over a million inhabitants, Putin said: "As for Kharkiv, there are no such plans as of today."
He also said that he discussed the Ukraine conflict with Xi Jinping during their informal meeting earlier, and praised Beijing's efforts to end the conflict.
"We have repeatedly said, we believe that China is sincerely seeking to resolve this problem, offers various options, behaves very flexibly," Putin said.
Recent Stories
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
More Stories From World
-
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan26 minutes ago
-
BRI, CPEC to play significant role for Pakistan's economic growth: Chinese analysts25 minutes ago
-
Putin in trade push on final day of China trip25 minutes ago
-
Russian northeast offensive pushes on as Putin blames Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Slovak PM has new surgery, condition 'still very serious'2 hours ago
-
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier2 hours ago
-
Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media3 hours ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill Hezbollah fighter, two children: group, official media3 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia3 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia3 hours ago
-
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations3 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan3 hours ago