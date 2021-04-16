UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Bans Entry For 8 US Citizens, Including Attorney General, FBI Director, Bolton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russia Bans Entry for 8 US Citizens, Including Attorney General, FBI Director, Bolton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia bans eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General, US Secretary of Homeland Security and FBI Director, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 2 of this year against Russian officials, the entry into the Russian Federation is closed for the following current and former American high-ranking officials and figures involved in the implementation of the anti-Russian course: Merrick Brian Garland, US Attorney General; Michael D. Carvajal, Director of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons; Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security; Susan Elizabeth Rice, Director of the US Domestic Policy Council, former National Security Advisor and Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Christopher Asher Wray, FBI Director; Avril Danica Haines, Director of US National Intelligence," the statement says.

In addition, the entrance is closed for former National Security Advisor and Permanent Representative to the United Nations John Bolton and former CIA Director Robert Woolsey.

"Taking into account the unprecedented nature of the complications provoked by Washington in Russian-US relations, it was decided to abstain from the usual practice not to 'highlight' countermeasures taken by the Russian side publicly," the foreign ministry added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington CIA March FBI From

Recent Stories

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

8 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

9 minutes ago

Navalny ally jailed for two years for 'extremist' ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit to Recogn ..

12 minutes ago

Goosen to quit Montpellier for Bulls

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador to Go to Wa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.