Russia Bans Entry for 8 US Citizens, Including Attorney General, FBI Director, Bolton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia bans eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General, US Secretary of Homeland Security and FBI Director, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 2 of this year against Russian officials, the entry into the Russian Federation is closed for the following current and former American high-ranking officials and figures involved in the implementation of the anti-Russian course: Merrick Brian Garland, US Attorney General; Michael D. Carvajal, Director of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons; Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security; Susan Elizabeth Rice, Director of the US Domestic Policy Council, former National Security Advisor and Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Christopher Asher Wray, FBI Director; Avril Danica Haines, Director of US National Intelligence," the statement says.

In addition, the entrance is closed for former National Security Advisor and Permanent Representative to the United Nations John Bolton and former CIA Director Robert Woolsey.

"Taking into account the unprecedented nature of the complications provoked by Washington in Russian-US relations, it was decided to abstain from the usual practice not to 'highlight' countermeasures taken by the Russian side publicly," the foreign ministry added.