Russia Carried Out Strikes On Ukrainian Military Facilities With X-32 Missiles - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian long-range bombers, during the special military operation in Ukraine, have repeatedly delivered high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets with new Kh-32 cruise missiles, also known as "aircraft carrier killers," a source told Sputnik.

The source said the new missile is designed for modernized long-range Tu-22M3M bombers, however, a certain number of combat aircraft of the previous Tu-22M3 modification were also re-equipped for its use.

"During the special military operation, the converted Tu-22M3s carried out a series of launches of new Kh-32 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles on Ukrainian military infrastructure ground facilities. As a result, the ability of the missiles to effectively and accurately hit ground targets was fully confirmed in combat conditions," he said.

The source said not a single Kh-32 missile was intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

