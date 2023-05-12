UrduPoint.com

Russia Counteracting US Carriers In Mediterranean Sea On Regular Basis - Fleet Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia Counteracting US Carriers in Mediterranean Sea on Regular Basis - Fleet Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's Black Sea fleet in collaboration with the country's aerospace forces at Syria's Hmeimim Air Base is now counteracting US and NATO aircraft carrier groups in the Mediterranean Sea on a regular basis, Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Victor Sokolov said on Friday.

"Currently, the task force of the Russian navy is performing tasks to counter naval aircraft carrier groups of the US and NATO navies on a permanent basis. In particular, in cooperation with the Russian aerospace forces' air fleet based at Hmeimim Air Base," Sokolov was quoted as saying by Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

The Black Sea fleet's ships continue to perform tasks as a part of the Russian navy's operating group in the Mediterranean Sea, the commander said, adding that the fleet's operations command in the region would turn 10 years old in 2023.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

16 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

24 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

28 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.