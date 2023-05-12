Russia Counteracting US Carriers in Mediterranean Sea on Regular Basis - Fleet Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's Black Sea fleet in collaboration with the country's aerospace forces at Syria's Hmeimim Air Base is now counteracting US and NATO aircraft carrier groups in the Mediterranean Sea on a regular basis, Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Victor Sokolov said on Friday.

"Currently, the task force of the Russian navy is performing tasks to counter naval aircraft carrier groups of the US and NATO navies on a permanent basis. In particular, in cooperation with the Russian aerospace forces' air fleet based at Hmeimim Air Base," Sokolov was quoted as saying by Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

The Black Sea fleet's ships continue to perform tasks as a part of the Russian navy's operating group in the Mediterranean Sea, the commander said, adding that the fleet's operations command in the region would turn 10 years old in 2023.