Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460,000

Russia registered 15,971 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 16,319 reported on Tuesday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 15,971 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 16,319 reported on Tuesday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,463,306, including 25,242 deaths and 1,107,988 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 4,413 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 381,430.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and social gatherings were seen during the summer.

