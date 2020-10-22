Russia COVID-19 Cases Up 15,971 To More Than 1,460,000
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:07 PM
Russia registered 15,971 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 16,319 reported on Tuesday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 )
Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,463,306, including 25,242 deaths and 1,107,988 recoveries, the center said in a statement.
Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 4,413 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 381,430.
Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and social gatherings were seen during the summer.