Russia Delivers Over 70 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine to Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Russian aerospace forces delivered over 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Ukraine to the Belarusian city of Gomel by Il-76 aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over 70 tonnes of humanitarian cargo for the civilian population of Ukraine were delivered by the military transport aviation of the Russian aerospace forces on three Il-76 aircraft. The cargo arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel from the city of Surgut of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Russia, then it will be delivered to Ukrainian settlements as part of humanitarian convoys," the ministry said in a statement.

The humanitarian aid was collected by ordinary residents and employees of state institutions of the Khanty-Mansi region at 40 sites. According to the Russian defense ministry, the cargo will be delivered to settlements in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions in the near future.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.