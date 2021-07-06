UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ecuador Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation - Ecuadorian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia, Ecuador Discuss Defense Industry Cooperation - Ecuadorian Foreign Minister

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia and Ecuador discuss defense industry cooperation, this topic was touched upon during a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, which took place on Friday, the top diplomat of the Latin American country, Mauricio Montalvo, told Sputnik.

"There are conversations. This is an aspect that was specifically mentioned during a conversation with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, these are dialogues that are supported at the level of the Defense Ministry, there is already a line of cooperation in this area, and Ecuador is ready for discussion," Montalvo said, answering about the prospects for cooperation between countries in the field of defense industry cooperation.

"During a conversation with Lavrov, I took an obligation to convey the proposal he made to the defense minister, so that he would enter into the necessary contacts with the [Russian] ambassador to Quito," the minister added.

More Stories From World

