Russia, Europe Have Great Joint Opportunities in Energy Sector - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia believes that there are more opportunities for joint projects with Europe, including in the energy sector, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with CNN.

He noted that Russia was a reliable and predictable energy supplier, selling gas to Europe at stable prices.

The current surge is caused, among other things, by the fact that some European countries have abandoned long-term contracts with Russia, but Moscow will continue to supply energy and invest in energy projects, both traditional and green energy, he said.

It is very important to continue dialogue and joint investments in various projects, for example, to complete solar energy projects, RDIF CEO added.