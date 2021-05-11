UrduPoint.com
Russia Expels Romanian Diplomat In Response To Bucharest's Actions - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia Expels Romanian Diplomat in Response to Bucharest's Actions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia declared assistant attache for defense of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata in response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Romania, he must leave the country within 72 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On May 11, Romanian Ambassador Cristian Istrate was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry declaring Captain G. Iliescu, assistant defense attache at the Embassy of Romania, persona non grata. The said officer was ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the statement says.

"This step was taken by the Russian side in response to the unjustified declaration by the Romanian side of the assistant military attache at the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata on April 26," the ministry added.

More Stories From World

