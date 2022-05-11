UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Enough Buyers For Its Energy Resources - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Russia Has Enough Buyers for Its Energy Resources - Foreign Minister

Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources beside Western countries, which, in turn, will now have to pay more for the deliveries and explain to their citizens why they have to sacrifice their well-being, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources beside Western countries, which, in turn, will now have to pay more for the deliveries and explain to their citizens why they have to sacrifice their well-being, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have enough buyers of our energy resources and we will work with them. Let the West pay a lot more than it paid Russia and let it explain to its population why they have to become poorer," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Oman to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation and the situation in Ukraine. Beside Albusaidi, he also met with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, which resulted in high inflation and spiking consumer prices across the globe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Oman Visit Luhansk Donetsk February

Recent Stories

US Emphasizes to Ukrainians Importance of Weapons ..

US Emphasizes to Ukrainians Importance of Weapons Not Falling in Wrong Hands - A ..

2 minutes ago
 IESCO unearths 3,783 suspicious meters in April

IESCO unearths 3,783 suspicious meters in April

2 minutes ago
 Funds for repair of Khanewal-Kabirwala road approv ..

Funds for repair of Khanewal-Kabirwala road approved

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan takes cognizance of unavailability ..

CM Balochistan takes cognizance of unavailability of drinking water in Dera Bugt ..

4 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy on performance of price cont ..

Zero tolerance policy on performance of price control magistrates

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.