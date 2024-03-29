Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Russia fired dozens of drones and missiles at Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, wounding at least six people and cutting off power in several regions, officials said on Friday.

Moscow has stepped up its aerial bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting electricity facilities in response to an uptick in deadly Ukrainian assaults on Russia's border regions.

Ten regions across Ukraine came under attack, damaging critical infrastructure and wounding at least six people, the interior ministry said.