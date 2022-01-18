Russia Hopes Germany Will Influence Kiev to Fulfill Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia hopes that Germany will influence the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, as there is a joint understanding that they have no alternative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have a common understanding on Ukraine that there is no alternative to the Minsk package of measures, we pointed out to the partners that attempts to present Russia as a party to the conflict are unacceptable, such attempts and (attempts) to shift responsibility for the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements to Russia have been observed recently," Lavrov told reporters followng talks with his German counterpart.

"We expect that the German colleagues will influence their Kiev partners so that they finally fulfill their obligations," he added.

The diplomat also said that they had agreed on the further work on the matter within framework of the Normandy format.