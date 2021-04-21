UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Global Partners To Discuss Strategic Stability - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia keeps calling on its global partners to hold negotiations on strategic stability, which could focus on all offensive and defensive systems capable of performing strategic tasks, not only the traditional weapons, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday,

"Russia once again insistently invites partners to discuss issues related to strategic weapons and global stability. The negotiations could aim at creating an area for conflict-free cooperation on the basis of a security formula that would cover not only traditional strategic weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles and heavy bombers and submarines, but all offensive and defensive systems capable of performing strategic tasks," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

The Russian leader pointed to the important role of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

"I hope that the initiative to hold an in-person meeting of the heads of the permanent UNSC member states, which we put forward last year, will be implemented as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow," Putin continued.

More Stories From World

