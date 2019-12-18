Russia, Japan Discuss Cooperation in Hydrogen Energy - Russian Economy Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Moscow and Tokyo have discussed cooperation in a number of perspective areas, including hydrogen energy, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made at the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is currently visiting Russia for the first time.

"Today, we have discussed all areas of our cooperation - from traditional ones, such as hydrocarbon energy, to new perspective areas. One of such new areas, where we will develop cooperation, is hydrogen energy," Oreshkin told reporters.

The Russian minister noted that the two nations would make efforts toward expanding bilateral cooperation to other high tech areas.

"I think that his [Motegi's] appointment and the fact that he now co-chairs the intergovernmental commission will give additional impetus to achieve further progress, will bring more concrete results, including in areas where we have, unfortunately, stalled, benefiting both Russia and Japan," he said.

Motegi acknowledged growing economic ties between Moscow and Tokyo, as well as an intensification of relations in tourism and investment sectors, adding that the two sides agreed to further boost collaboration.

"In order to realize opportunities for Japan-Russia cooperation in the Russian Far East, I proposed to, firstly, boost industrial capacity and increase productivity in agriculture, forestry, fishery and other areas. Secondly, to promote the use of the Trans-Siberian railway; and, thirdly, to promote specific projects, in particular, the LNG terminal in Kamchatka in cooperation with interested ministries and agencies," Motegi said.

The Japanese diplomat also said that the cooperation on such projects could increase the connectivity between the Russian Far East and Japan's Western coast, thus contributing to the development of these regions. He stated that he received a positive reaction from the Russian side.