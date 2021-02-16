UrduPoint.com
Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through March 16 - Coronavirus Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:28 PM

Russia's coronavirus response center announced it would keep the air travel with the United Kingdom suspended through March 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia's coronavirus response center announced it would keep the air travel with the United Kingdom suspended through March 16.

"The response center preventing the import and spreading of the novel coronavirus infection on the Russian territory made a decision to extend the suspension of the air travel with the UK.

To ensure protection of the public health, the restrictions are extended to 23:59 on March 16, 2021," the coronavirus response center told reporters.

Russia suspended flights with the UK in December, after a new coronavirus strain was discovered there. Restrictions were previously extended through February 16.

